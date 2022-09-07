COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Jordan Vocational High School has a new Heavy Equipment Operator Training Program that started around the beginning of the school year. It prepares students for careers in operating heavy equipment on construction sites. The program currently has 12 students and was developed through a partnership between CAT Simulators and C.W. Matthews Contracting, Inc. to meet workforce needs.

Jordan Vocational High School is one of six schools in the state to have this program.

“Basically, the legislators have said, ‘Hey, we have a need in Georgia for heavy equipment operators, and we need to start teaching these classes in high school,’” said Tim Vinson, CEO of Jordan Vocational High School College and Career Academy. “So they reached out to us and said, ‘Would Jordan be interested in being a pilot program for the state?’ And we said, ‘Absolutely.’”

Above, students work with CAT simulators.

The program consists of three classes — an occupational safety class, an introductory class to heavy equipment, and a regular heavy equipment class. Students will earn four industry certifications upon completing the program.

The high school received a $400,000 grant, which it used to purchase four heavy equipment simulators. It currently has three and is waiting for a fourth.

“The students love it,” Vinson said. “They actually dig on it, if you will. So you learn excavation, dozers.”

“We’ve been using them [the simulators] almost every day, and I’ve gotten used to it,” said Tadre Gordon, a Jordan High senior. “I’ve been able to learn how to like, more efficiently finesse, like the handling. Because at first, it was very broken down and very blocky and difficult and confusing. We didn’t really understand how to use it. But most of the people in here know how to actually, you know, pick up dirt out of a bucket or tram. The actual simulator, we know how to do most of the things.”

“I hope long term that this continues to grow,” Vinson said. “This is just a pilot this year. And as it grows, more and more students in our school and in our district can come and take the class.”