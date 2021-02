FILE – In this May 17, 2001, file photo, Tennessee Titans’ Josh Evans, center, talks with reporters after practice at the Titans training facility in Nashville, Tenn. Josh Evans, a defensive tackle who started for the Tennessee Titans in the 2000 Super Bowl, has died. Evans was 48. Evans died on Thursday night, Feb. 4, 2021, in Fayetteville, Georgia, one year after he was diagnosed with kidney cancer. (AP Photo/John Russell, FIle)

ATLANTA (AP) — Former NFL player Josh Evans has died. He died on Thursday night in Fayetteville, Georgia, about one year after he was diagnosed with kidney cancer.

Evans was a defensive tackle who started for the Tennessee Titans in the 2000 Super Bowl.

He retired in 2005 following a nine-year career, including six seasons with the Houston Oilers and Tennessee Titans.

He played his final three seasons with the New York Jets. Josh Evans was 48 years old.