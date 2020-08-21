Judge accepts Loughlin’s plea deal in college bribery scheme

News

by: ALANNA DURKIN RICHER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 3, 2019 file photo, actress Lori Loughlin, front, and husband, clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli, left, depart federal court in Boston after facing charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. The famous couple pleaded guilty to charges in May 2020, and are scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

BOSTON (AP) – “Full House” star Lori Loughlin will be sentenced to two months in prison after a judge accepted her plea deal with prosecutors for paying $500,000 in bribes to cheat the college admissions process.

Her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, was sentenced earlier Friday to five months behind bars for his role in the college admissions bribery scheme.

They pleaded guilty in May to paying half a million dollars to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits even though neither is a rower.

Giannulli told the judge he takes full responsibility for his conduct and regrets the harm it is caused his family.

