HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) — The trial of a Harris County man accused of shooting his neighbor to death in 2021 property dispute is quickly moving toward a conclusion.

Both the State and the Defense rested their cases Thursday morning at the Harris County Courthouse. Closing arguments are set for Thursday afternoon and the jury could get the case before the end of the day.

The defense rested right after defendant Johnnie Bryant took the witness stand and told the jury what happened when he shot Dylan Eldridge to death.

Bryant spent more than a half hour on the stand, first under the friendly questioning of his attorney Jackie Patterson, then under a withering cross-examination from DA Stacey Jackson.

Here’s what he said when pressed by Jackson about when he prepared the 9 mm Ruger handgun to fire.

“Let me tell you how I done it,” Bryant started.

Jackson stood back and let him go.

“I am scared because I don’t know what really happened, when I put it in the gun,” Bryant said. “You can’t tell exactly when you put it in the gun if you done went through a spot. Man, you got a joke going on in this courtroom. You don’t know whether you are going to live or die. You ain’t been there. Look at me. Chills and everything on me … and you don’t know whether you are going to live or die when you fool around with somebody like that. …

Facing felony and malice murder charges, the 70-year-old Bryant maintained throughout his testimony that it was self-defense and that he feared for his life in the altercation with Eldridge.

The 9-millimeter Ruger handgun that was used in the shooting was introduced into evidence by prosecutors.

After the two sides rested and outside the presence of the jury, the defense attorney asked Superior Court Judge Gil McBride to include the charge of voluntary manslaughter in his charge to the jury.

Technically, Bryant is not facing a manslaughter charge. It carries a lesser sentence than murder and would give jurors another option if they can’t agree on the murder charges. Patterson made it clear his client was not admitting to a crime by asking for the lesser charge of manslaughter to be considered in deliberations.

Patterson told the court that his client was innocent of the charges based on self-defense and have not been offered a plea deal by the prosecution.