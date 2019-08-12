Judge Bobby Peters lets opinion on Government Center future be known on social media

As Columbus Council prepares to narrow the choices about what to do with the Government Center, one of the city’s most influential public figures has weighed in.

Superior Court Judge and former mayor Bobby Peters let his opinion be known on a recent social media post.

The post comes as the city council will for the second time in two weeks discuss options for replacing or renovating the nearly 50-year-old downtown building. That discussion will come on Tuesday morning at the council meeting.

Peters has spent countless hours in the Government Center in a wide variety of roles. He has worked as a deputy sheriff, a lawyer, a city councilor, a mayor and now a judge. His entire work career has been spent in and out of the downtown tower.

For that reason, his perspective matters.

So, what does he say?

In a post entitled “Renovate or relocate?” Peters says he would like to see the courts remain on the site and the building renovated. One of the options is to relocate the courts to a new building on another site, possibly over by the Muscogee County jail.

“Would you take the center diamond out of a cluster and isolate it by itself in some unsightly surroundings like the jail just because it looks a little dirty and dingy?” Peters wrote last Thursday. “Need to polish it up and make it shine again but keep it with all the other diamonds in the historic setting.”

The 70-year-old Peters wanted to let the post on his personal Facebook page speak for itself and declined an on-camera interview. The post received more than 100 comments and 225 reactions. The overwhelming majority agreed with the former mayor.

Peters went on to say he will support whatever decision Mayor Skip Henderson and Council make.