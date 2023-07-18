AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) The Auburn man, previously granted Youthful Offender status in the 2019 high-speed crash killing the voice of the Auburn Tigers and his wife, is now seeking the same status in a child pornography case.

Taylor, now 20, was arrested in 2022 for allegedly downloading multiple child porn videos and indicted on six counts. A Youthful Offender hearing is scheduled for Tuesday July 18 without the media or public allowed to attend. WRBL is at the courthouse and will obtain the judge’s ruling as soon as we can. We will also attempt to speak with Johnston’s defense team.

Taylor was recently taken into custody for allegedly using synthetic urine to try and cheat a court-ordered drug test which resulted in his bond being revoked on the child porn case.

In 2019, Taylor was traveling 91 miles an hour and had recently used marijuana when he crashed into Rod and Paula Bramblett, killing them. Despite prosecutors objecting, Taylor was granted Youthful Offender status for the crash, greatly reducing his potential sentence.

If Youthful Offender status is not granted for the child porn case, Taylor will face trial as an adult.

WRBL will update you as we can.