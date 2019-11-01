Judge grants injuction on Alabama Democrat leadership meeting for elections

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP)–A Montgomery judge has blocked a meeting of a faction of the Alabama Democratic Party’s executive committee that’s scheduled to hold leadership elections Saturday.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports Circuit Judge Greg Griffin wrote in an opinion delivered about 5 p.m. Friday that the court is satisfied plaintiffs have at least a reasonable chance of prevailing upon, at a minimum, the key question of which set of bylaws constitute the current and valid bylaws.

Barry Ragsdale, an attorney for the faction seeking to hold the election, said in an email Friday that they would file an appeal and a request an emergency stay with the Alabama Supreme Court.

SDEC members are set to begin their meeting at 8 a.m. Saturday. Ragsdale argued in court Thursday that granting the injunction would violate his clients’ First Amendment rights to assembly.