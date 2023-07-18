AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn man, previously granted Youthful Offender status in the 2019 high-speed crash killing the voice of the Auburn Tigers and his wife, will not recover the same status in his child pornography case. Johnston Taylor’s YO application was denied by Judge Jeff Tickal on Tuesday, July 18 during a private hearing at the Lee County Justice Center. WRBL hopes to get a copy of the official ruling this week.

Taylor’s defense attorney Walter Northcutt confirmed the denial after the hearing and said a tentative trial date had been set for September.

Taylor was arrested in 2022 for allegedly downloading multiple child porn videos and indicted on six counts.

Taylor will remain behind bars until trial after allegedly using synthetic urine to try and cheat a court-ordered drug test which resulted in his bond being revoked.

In 2019, as a teen, Taylor was traveling 91 miles an hour and had recently used marijuana when he crashed into Rod and Paula Bramblett, killing them. Despite prosecutors objecting, Taylor was granted Youthful Offender status in that case, greatly reducing his potential sentence.

Now a second attempt is denied, and Taylor will be tried as an adult in the child pornography case.