COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The dog involved in an attack that led to partial amputation of the victim’s leg will remain impounded by Columbus Animal Control, as stated in an injunction order.

According to the order, the court believes the dog, aka Cowboy, poses a “clear and immediate danger to the Animal Control officers responsible for his care and to the citizens of Columbus.” It goes on to say that if “Cowboy (were) to be returned to his owners pending the outcome of these proceedings, he will likely cause irreparable harm to a citizen of Columbus.”

The full injunction order can be read below.

The next hearing is scheduled for April 26 at 1 p.m. in Superior Court.