PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The mother of a 13-year-old boy shot and killed in February is relieved the woman who allegedly killed her son is back behind bars after the judge reconsiders letting her out on bond.

Tywoana Anderson-Jakes was released Monday, April 3, 2023, after Judge Zachary Collins agreed to her defense attorney’s motion to grant bail. The 50-year-old Phenix City woman accused in the child’s Capital Murder was given a $100,000 bond. She is now back in custody at the Russell County Detention Center.

Russell County District Attorney Rick Chancey says following Jakes’ release Judge Collins issued an order indicating he wanted to hear more evidence as to the issue of Defendant Jakes’ bond. That hearing happened Thursday, April 6.

“Today the Judge held in light of Aniah’s law that he wanted to reconsider his decision. The State maintained its position that she should be held without bond because this is a capital murder case and a thirteen-year-old child is dead. At the conclusion of the hearing the Judge ordered the defendant to be held without bond pending trial,” said Chancey.

Investigators say 13-year-old Connor Mullins was with his brother and another friend when they went onto Jakes’ property across the street from her main residence. Detectives say Jakes came outside and two of three kids started running away. Police say that’s when Jakes fired a fatal shot, killing Mullins.

“I’m so happy my son’s killer is behind bars without bond and that people are safe now. I’m grateful that the judge saw he made a mistake and he fixed it. It’s hard to admit when you are wrong sometimes, so I give him all my respect for doing that because Conner is so missed and so loved by so many. We are hurting so bad. At least we can sleep better at night, “ said Connor’s mother Christina Holloway.

WRBL has reached out to Jake’s attorney for a comment, reacting to Judge Collins’ initial approval of their motion for bond, which is virtually unheard of for most Capital Murder defendants, and others accused of violent crimes under Alabama’s Aniah’s Law. Her defense attorney says they can’t speak on the case at this time.

Jakes

WRBL has confirmed this is not the first time Jakes has been named as an alleged shooter. In September of 2022, Jakes allegedly shot another man who was on the same property.

Jakes’ family has stated in prior court appearances “she is not the same after losing her son in 2011”, to a gunshot wound.