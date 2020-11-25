 

Judge reduces prison sentence for former Alabama speaker

News

by: KIM CHANDLER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – A judge has reduced the time that former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard must spend in prison.

Circuit Judge Jacob Walker on Wednesday reduced Hubbard’s sentence from four years to 28 months.

Defense lawyers had asked for his sentence to be reduced after some counts were overturned on appeal earlier this year.

The state attorney general opposed that request.

The once-powerful Republican was sentenced to four years in prison after his 2016 conviction on ethics charges.

Prosecutors accused Hubbard of leveraging his powerful public office to obtain clients and investments for his businesses.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

77° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 77° 65°

Thursday

75° / 61°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 75° 61°

Friday

74° / 57°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 74° 57°

Saturday

69° / 51°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 69° 51°

Sunday

63° / 45°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 63° 45°

Monday

51° / 30°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 51° 30°

Tuesday

46° / 26°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 46° 26°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
72°

71°

7 PM
Showers
60%
71°

70°

8 PM
Showers
40%
70°

70°

9 PM
Few Showers
30%
70°

69°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
67°

67°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
67°

67°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
67°

66°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
66°

66°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
66°

66°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
66°

66°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
66°

67°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
67°

68°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
68°

70°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
70°

71°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

72°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

73°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

74°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

74°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

73°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories