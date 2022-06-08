AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika rideshare driver accused of sexually assaulting two female passengers he picked up in downtown Auburn was in court Wednesday for a probable cause hearing. The Felony Rape case involving Theodore Leroy Halls, 46, is heading to a Lee County Grand Jury for them to consider indictments after a Lee County Judge found there was enough evidence to move the case forward.

On April 11, 2022, Auburn police arrested Halls on Felony warrants charging him with Rape First Degree, Sodomy First Degree, and Sexual Abuse First Degree in an alleged sexual assault near the 700 Block of Aspen Heights Lane on April 10, 2022. Police say the investigation revealed Halls picked up the victim in downtown Auburn after a ride was arranged through a ridesharing service. During the transport, Halls allegedly sexually assaulted the victim.

After Halls’s initial arrest, the investigation by Auburn police continued. On Apr. 26, 2022, Halls was charged on additional Felony warrants of Rape First Degree and Sexual Abuse First Degree after Auburn investigators identified another sexual assault survivor from an incident nearly two years prior. In both incidents, investigators say the survivors contacted Halls through a ridesharing service when he picked them up in downtown Auburn.

Halls remains in custody at the Lee County Detention Facility. At last report, his bond was $275,000.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Auburn Police Department Detective Section at (334) 501-3141 or the Auburn Police Tip Line at (334) 246-1391.