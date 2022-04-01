1:45 p.m. UPDATE: Superior Court Judge David T. Emerson watched the brief surveliance video of the shooting in the Pizza Hut parking lot.

He then collected cell phone records of the co-defendants that had been introduced at trial and retired to chambers to continue considering a motion by the four defense attorneys to acquitt Dover Coppins, Tommie Mullins Jr., Tyree Smith and Jonathan Swift.

The defense is arguing that the state, led by Acting District Attorney, Sheneka Terry, failed to meet its burden of proof in the 2018 shooting death of rapper Branden Denson.

Emerson did not give a hint as to how long his deliberations could take. One clue it could be a while, the four co-defendants were moved off the ninth floor and into a holding cell inside the Government Center.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Superior Court judge is weighing the fate of four Columbus men accused of shooting Branden Denson to death in 2018.

Judge David T. Emerson retired to chambers just before 11 Friday morning to consider a request by defense attorneys for a directed verdict for their clients.

Emerson came back just before lunch and said the court would resume at 1:30 p.m. He asked the attorneys to get the surveillance video of the shooting ready for him to view at that time. Emerson also said he wanted to review the cell phone records that were part of the defense.

Claiming the state failed to meet its burden of proof, attorneys for Dover Coppins, Tommie Mullins, Jonathan Swift, and Tyree Smith asked the court to end the case before it can be sent to the jury.

The defense argued that the only evidence that the state had was the state’s star witness, Eric Spencer. But Spencer took the stand twice during the two-week trial.

The first time he pointed his finger at all four co-defendants. The second time he told Mullins’ attorney, Stacey Jackson, he had lied the first time.

Spencer told the court that Mullins arranged the marijuana buy from Denson and was not on the scene when Denson was shot. Spencer says he was with Smith, Swift and Coppins. He identified Coppins as the shooter.

Spencer then took the stand days later and recanted his story, throwing his entire testimony into turmoil.

Acting DA Sheneka Terry kept arguing that the jurors should be the ones who make the decision.

“At this point it become a question for the jury, whether or not they believe Mr. Spencer,” Terry said.

That is not how the four defense attorneys saw it.

“Not only can Spencer’s testimony not be corroborated, it can’t be corroborated by him,” said Coppins’ attorney Shevon Thomas.

Smith’s defense attorney William Kendrick picked apart the state’s case, saying there was no evidence that linked Smith to Denson’s death other than “the dubious” testimony Spencer.

“This young man’s life is on the line,” Kendrick told the court. ‘There is no evidence to support his involvement in the incident at Pizza Hut.”

Swift’s attorney, Michael Eddings, told the court that the only reason that Swift was on trial was he showed up on Smith’s phone contact list.

“The state’s own evidence shows that Mr. Spencer was in a completely different location at the time it was supposed to happen,” Eddings argues. “Mrs. Hickey says the records show at no time Swift was at the Pizzza Hut at the time of the incident.”

He then repeated the chorus the defense was using to attack Spencer and his credibility.

“One minute he says they were involved,” Eddings said. “The next minute they were not involved. He’s got a pattern of that.”

Eddings was referring to another April 2018 shooting death on Alta Vista Drive. Spencer was the star witness and that case fell apart. Spencer is still facing manslaughter charges in that case.

Perhaps the most telling exchange was between Emerson and the acting DA:

Emerson: How do threats Swift made to Spencer corroborate Spencer’s testimony.?

What is the independent evidence that corroborates Spencer?

Terry: “Mainly cell phone records.”

Emerson: “Cell phones don’t establish location. There is a broad range within each cell phone tower. Am I supposed to take a leap of faith that puts these people together?”

Eddings got up to make his argument and told the judge that Emerson had just made the defense’s case for him.

Jackson said, “Mr. Spencer basically has no testimony because he said he lied.”