COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Muscogee County Superior Court jury is deliberating the fate of two Columbus men charged with murder in the 2020 shooting death of Quincey Atkins.

The case against Ty’Shaun Sylvester and Jessie Harper went to the jury late Friday afternoon. Judge John Martin sent the jury home after about 30 minutes of deliberation.

The 12 jurors and three alternates returned to the Government Center Monday morning at 9 to resume deliberations.

The jury was to rewatch a surveillance video taken from a Cusseta Road business near the crime scene. They also wanted to see booking mug shots of Sylvester and Harper. Even though they were in evidence, the judge told them they must rely on their memory and notes.

The prosecutors say that Sylvester and Harper robbed Atkins and two others when the three were trying to purchase an assault weapon from Sylvester

At the center of the case is the credibility of the state’s key witnesses — Dwayne Jackson and Anthony McGhee. Both men were in the vehicle with Atkins when the shooting started on April 18, 2020. Both men told the court that they ran once the shots were fired and could not tell who was shooting.

Jackson and McGhee were reluctant witnesses.

The defense has asserted that Sylvester and Harper were the ones being robbed.

Here are links to previous WRBL coverage of this case.