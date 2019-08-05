Jury finds murder suspect Demartre Harris guilty for November 2015 shooting

A jury reaches a verdict for 26-year-old Demartre Harris whose accused of killing 30-year-old Marcus Bowden in a drive-by shooting in 2015.

Shock and tears filled the courtroom as the verdict was read out loud.

“Very happy that the jury paid attention to the evidence in the case I felt like the verdict was warranted we always felt like Mr. Harris was responsible for the shootings,” said William Kelly, Senior Assistant District Attorney.

Harris was found guilty on counts of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The jury found him not guilty to malice murder. District Attorney Kelly says he remained confident in the 7-day trial.

“We presented about 20 witnesses to include the police, forensic experts over the week,” said Kelly.

Prosecutors pinpointed Harris as a member of the Bloods gang who shot and killed Bowden outside of a house on Cusseta Road on November 2015. Kelly says the shooting stemmed as retaliation as Harris was involved in a fight at the M&N Package Store days earlier.

“Happened just by chance to run into someone he had a dispute with who was later identified as a gang member of the Crips. The following Monday evening he drove by in that same vehicle and fired multiple shots,” said Kelly.

Detectives dug deeper in the case only to find out, Bowden wasn’t an intended target.

“He was stopping by the house to pick up a videogame to go to a friends house, but as far as we know he had no gang affiliation,” said Kelly.

The defense attorney Nancy Miller declined to have an interview after the verdict.

Sentencing for this case will be held Thursday at the Government Center at 2 p.m.