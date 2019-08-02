Jury hears testimony from witnesses in murder trial

The trial continued today for a Columbus man accused in a November 2015 murder.

26-year-old Demartre Harris sat with his attorney in the courtroom where he is being tried in the murder of 30-year-old Michael Bowden.

Jurors heard testimony from five witnesses today. One key witness was fearful of testifying today, leading prosecutors to request to Judge Benjamin Land not have his face or voice be recorded. Land granted that request.

During that witness’s testimony, he told the jury he and Harris are members of the Bloods gang.

Prosecutors presented surveillance footage and Facebook messages exchanged through Harris and that key witness discussing Harris getting jumped by a group of men.

During the execution of a search warrant, police had to break down the bedroom door to get to him. Investigators say they found several guns and ammunition.

“We were able to secure him and get him in handcuffs. We asked him who he is and he said you know who I am and I said well, what’s your name and he said I’m Five. We knew that five was the nickname that Demartre Harris went by,” says Lt. Lance Deaton, Columbus Police Department.

The witness who declined to be shown on camera told the jury he believes Antonio Gardner, AKA “OG” of the blood gang, organized Harris getting jumped. Gardner died in 2016.

The trial will resume tomorrow morning at the Government Center at 9.