Jury seated, Civic Center damage trial against DA Mark Jones set to start with opening statements Monday afternoon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A jury has been seated and the felony property damage charges case against Muscogee County District Attorney Mark Jones is scheduled to start Monday afternoon in Superior Court.

The charges stem from a 2020 campaign video in which vehicles did “donuts” in the Columbus Civic Center parking lot.

The state is alleging the act damaged the parking lot. Originally, the damage was believed to be more than $300,000. The city is now claiming the damage was closer to $2,500.

A six-man, six-woman jury was seated just after 1 p.m. Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Monroe of Macon is trying the case. Jury selection, because of the pandemic, was held at the Civic Center Ice Rink.

The trial will start at 3 p.m. in the Government Center.

The judge and prosecutor Brian Patterson of Athens were assigned to handle the case against the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit’s top prosecutor.

Jones and co-defendant Erik Whittington are accused of criminal damage to property to the Columbus Civic Center parking lot. During the social media video, drivers appeared to do “donuts” in the parking lot.

This case is not related to the nine-count indictment handed down against Jones on Sept. 7. That indictment alleges criminal misconduct by Jones during his more than eight months in office. The trial this week concerns allegations prior to Jones taking office.

The morning was spent with Patterson asking questions about Jones and the case. Many of them told the judge they knew of the Jones case when questioned by attorneys.

Last week Chris Breault, who represents Jones, told News 3 that Jones had been offered a deal by prosecutors to plead guilty to lesser charges in the case. Monday, Breault said that there had been talks with Patterson, but no formal offer had been extended by the state.

Whittington is being represented by

Asked about that during a Monday break, Patterson declined to comment, citing ethical rules regarding comment on an ongoing trial.

Three co-defendants did take plea deals on Sept. 3. Jonathan Justo, Chris Garner, and Chris Black all entered guilty pleas to misdemeanor charges and were sentenced to more than $1,000 each in fines and restitution.