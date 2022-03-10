CHICAGO (AP) – Jussie Smollett has been sentenced to 150 days in jail for lying to police in a racist and homophobic attack that he staged himself.

Cook County Judge James Linn sentenced Smollett to 30 months of felony probation, including 150 days in the county jail.

Linn denied a request to suspend Smollett’s sentence and ordered he be placed in custody immediately.

Sentencing for Smollett began shortly after Linn upheld the jury’s verdict from December that found Smollett, who is Black and gay, guilty of five felony counts of disorderly conduct.

Supporters of Smollett urged Linn not to send Smollett to prison.