Just wet! Weather Aware Wednesday-Thursday for areas of flooding. This forecast will add more inches of rainfall as we move through Thursday morning

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY AM Weather Aware: The severe threat for widespread storms will be hugging the coastline states, for us a marginal risk for severe storms south and west of Columbus. The risk is low but the additional rainfall his the high risk.

Soils are wet: We are on track for two waves of rainfall tonight and Tuesday and then Wednesday with the physical low and front adding the final punch 🥊 of heavy rain and a few significant thunderstorms under severe limits.

Road hazards for local street flooding-hydroplaning, creeks, streams, and river levels rising. Tree root systems are weakened due to all this heavy rainfall, so with wind gusts 20-40 possibly will be enough to topple these trees. Expect nearly an additional 2” of rain in the next 24 hours and an additional 2-3” Wednesday exiting Thursday. A drier cooler weekend ahead and breezy Friday.

Next Week:

The forecast will start off wet again but we will have several days of drying in between.