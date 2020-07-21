LIVE NOW /
Kanye West starts Twitter rant amid presidential campaign

by: Jordan Highsmith

Kanye West makes his first presidential campaign appearance, Sunday, July 19, 2020 in North Charleston, S.C. Rapper Kanye West, in his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate, delivered a lengthy monologue Sunday touching on topics from abortion and religion to international trade and licensing deals. Whether he’s actually seeking the nation’s highest office remains a question. (Lauren Petracca Ipetracca/The Post And Courier via AP)

(WIAT) — Rapper Kanye West who is running a presidential campaign for the 2020 election has blasted his Twitter feed with numerous tweets regarding his wife, Kim Kardashian West, and other celebrities.

Monday evening, the rapper tweeted dozens of tweets calling the names of rapper Drake, Vogue Chief Editor Anna Wintour and demanding Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian West call him.

The twitter rant comes not long after he held his first presidential campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina. During his rally, Kanye West made two points that stuck with his supporters and those who have seen the rally on social media.

Kanye West said that Harriet Tubman did not actually free the slaves, but that she just had them work for other white people. In addition, Kanye West broke down crying when talking about his daughter North West, saying he felt regretful for asking his wife, Kim Kardashian West, to get an abortion.

Kanye West announced his run for presidency at the beginning of July.

