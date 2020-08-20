Kanye West submits petitions to appear on Tennessee ballot

by: The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rapper and music producer Kanye West submitted a petition Thursday to appear on Tennessee’s ballot this November as an unaffiliated presidential candidate, the state election’s office says.

West submitted the petition before the noon deadline. Secretary of state’s office spokeswoman Julia Bruck confirmed that the state is now reviewing to see if he has the required 275 verified signatures to qualify.

West, who once backed Republican President Donald Trump, announced last month that he had broken with Trump and would launch his own presidential bid. His campaign filed paperwork on July 15 with the Federal Election Commission.

Trump won Tennessee’s presidential election in 2016 by 26 percentage points, carrying all but four of the state’s 95 counties.

West has so far qualified in Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma and Utah. His effort to get on the ballot has been challenged in Wisconsin.

West is also trying to get on the ballot in Wyoming, where he owns a home.

