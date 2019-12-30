Keep Columbus Beautiful provides new fish habitat with Christmas Tree Recycling campaign

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) Residents in the Chattahoochee Valley who are looking to recycle their Christmas trees after the holidays have the opportunity to donate them for a good cause.

Keep Columbus Beautiful, partnered with Georgia Power, The Chattahoochee River Conservancy, and Lake Harding this year to collect natural Christmas trees for fish habitat usage in local lakes.

The recycling campaign was previously started a few years ago by the original Executive Director at Keep Columbus Beautiful Gloria Weston-Smart.

News 3 spoke with the current Executive Director who says the event is a fun way for families to dispose their trees while giving a new home to fish.

“This will be for the fish to use as kind of a hiding spot from the bigger fish so the smaller fish can have a nice habitat in the lakes. It lasts for about two years once they’ve been dropped into the lakes and of course, we will gain more Christmas trees every year to replace them,” says Charnae Johnson, Keep Columbus Beautiful Executive Director.

The Christmas tree recycling campaign will run through January 6th, 2020. Folks are asked to remove all tree decorations and nails before drop off.

Official Drop Off Sites:

Shirley Winston Park

Cooper Creek park

Dinglewood Park

Britt David Park

Oxbow Meadow (at the main gate)