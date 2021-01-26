 

Keep your iPhone 12 six inches away from certain medical devices, Apple says

News

by: Fareeha Rehman,

Posted: / Updated:

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max at the Apple flagship store during a product launch event in Sydney, Australia, on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. (Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Apple’s iPhone 12 models may interfere with your medical devices.

Apple has warned that the magnets and radios inside its iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and MagSafe accessories emit electromagnetic fields and can interact with some medical devices that contain sensors.

Implanted pacemakers and defibrillators may be impacted if they are too close to those electromagnetic fields.

According to heart.org, magnets can activate a switch that keeps an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator from delivering vital signals such as lifesaving shocks.

“Though all iPhone 12 models contain more magnets than prior iPhone models, they’re not expected to pose a greater risk of magnetic interference to medical devices than prior iPhone models,” said Apple in a Support post published Jan. 23, 2021.

If you purchased an iPhone 12 or MagSafe accessories, Apple recommends keeping them more than 6-12 inches away from your medical device, or to stop using them completely.

Consult your doctor if you have any concerns of interference with your medical devices.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

69° / 56°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 69° 56°

Wednesday

62° / 36°
AM Rain
AM Rain 83% 62° 36°

Thursday

54° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 54° 30°

Friday

57° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 57° 35°

Saturday

60° / 50°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 4% 60° 50°

Sunday

68° / 44°
Rain
Rain 67% 68° 44°

Monday

51° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 51° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

5 PM
Cloudy
5%
69°

67°

6 PM
Cloudy
7%
67°

65°

7 PM
Cloudy
7%
65°

64°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
64°

63°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
63°

62°

10 PM
Cloudy
18%
62°

60°

11 PM
Showers
49%
60°

60°

12 AM
Showers
58%
60°

60°

1 AM
Rain
69%
60°

60°

2 AM
Light Rain
73%
60°

59°

3 AM
Light Rain
70%
59°

59°

4 AM
Rain
75%
59°

58°

5 AM
Rain
88%
58°

58°

6 AM
Rain
82%
58°

57°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
82%
57°

57°

8 AM
Rain
83%
57°

56°

9 AM
Light Rain
76%
56°

56°

10 AM
Light Rain
61%
56°

57°

11 AM
Rain
68%
57°

57°

12 PM
Showers
51%
57°

58°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
58°

59°

2 PM
Cloudy
19%
59°

60°

3 PM
Cloudy
18%
60°

62°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
62°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories