Keeping Georgia Students Safe grant helps Schley county schools add new security features

Schley County schools added new security features with help from Georgia governor Brian Kemp’s Keeping Georgia Students Safe grant.

“We are very thankful for Governor Kemp providing $30,000 per school for safety enhancements and improvements. We went to work on how to spend that money,” Brian Hall, Schley County Schools superintendent, said.

One of the new additions is access control features to the exterior doors only allowing faculty and staff members to enter the building freely. The grant also allowed schools to install an identification system that checks to see if visitors entering the school are registered sex offenders.

The elementary, middle and high school campuses also added more security cameras –giving Student Resource officer Rodney Wall the ability to keep an eye on everything and anything.

“With the active shootings that have taken place, the school shootings, kids see this information too. They see the news . I think this gives them more of a comfort level so they don’t have to worry so much about that anymore where they can come an focus on learning and not be fearful of what may happen,” Wall said.

Wall is the first student resource officer in the Schley County school system. There are around 1,200 students between the two campus grounds . He says it doesn’t matter how big or how small a town or school is, crime can happen anywhere.

“It is the climate that we live in today. We have to be secure. You know our most precious resources is our kids, so I think we should try to protect the kids as much as we can,” Wall said.

Wall says although the administration is working to secure the students safety, they also want to make sure those students can learn with peace of mind.

Schley County superintendent,Brian Hall, says all teachers and students received training on the new response protocols to use if there was ever a threat.