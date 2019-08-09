Keeping kids sick free during back to school week

As kids start school this week, doctors are reminding parents there’s a possibility their child will bring back more than homework.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention school aged children have a high rate of contracting flu-like symptoms.

School facilities operate as a nesting ground for germs and bacteria due to children sneezing, coughing and touching various surfaces.

Experts say teachers should sanitize their classrooms correctly when using disinfectant sprays.

“The children should not be coming into contact with that because the teachers should be wiping those tables and surfaces down when they are not in the room and then allowing them to dry prior to anybody messing with that surface so that should eliminate any risk of any reaction,” said Kandra Watson, Doctor for Piedmont Urgent Care.

Watson says children should wash their hands for at least 20 seconds. If you don’t have a tissue, cough or sneeze in your upper sleeve.