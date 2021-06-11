Keeping the chance for a few showers and storms into the weekend.

This morning: Showers and thunderstorms possible, rain could be heavy so allow yourself extra time. Expect temperatures to stay in the middle 70s.

This afternoon: Staying warm and muggy again today with the chance for isolated showers and an occasional rumble of thunder. High temperatures will stay in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees once again. Severe weather not expected but brief downpours and gusty winds may be possible with any storm that forms later today.

Tonight: Storms should begin to dissipate by sunset, we’ll stay mild and muggy. Expect clouds to briefly clear late tonight into early Saturday morning.

This weekend: More of the same this weekend with the chance for isolated showers and storms ahead of a weak cold front. Expect brief down pours with any storm that forms during the late morning into the afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the low 90s which is normal for this time of the year.