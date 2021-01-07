 

Kelly Loeffler, others now say they won’t object to Biden victory certification

News

by: The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Sen. Kelly Loeffler speaks as President Donald Trump listens during a campaign rally in support of Senate candidates Loeffler and David Perdue in Dalton, Ga., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Multiple Republican senators have reversed course and now say they won’t object to congressional certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Their change of heart came after a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol earlier Wednesday and interrupted their proceedings. One person was fatally shot.

Sens. Steve Daines of Montana, Mike Braun of Indiana and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia all said in light of the violence they would stand down from planned objections to Biden’s win.

Lawmakers gathered to certify the Electoral College votes from each state were forced to evacuate after an angry mob of Trump supporters descended on the Capitol. Loeffler said that the “violence, the lawlessness, and siege of the halls of Congress” were a “direct attack” on the “sanctity of the American democratic process.”

All three had previously signed on to Trump’s false claims of widespread voter fraud to explain his defeat. Loeffler has just days left in her term. She lost her Senate race to Democrat Raphael Warnock earlier Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

41° / 39°
Clear
Clear 0% 41° 39°

Thursday

51° / 43°
Rain
Rain 98% 51° 43°

Friday

47° / 33°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 47° 33°

Saturday

50° / 28°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 50° 28°

Sunday

53° / 36°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 53° 36°

Monday

52° / 41°
Showers
Showers 45% 52° 41°

Tuesday

53° / 37°
AM Showers
AM Showers 31% 53° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

41°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
41°

41°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
41°

41°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
41°

42°

2 AM
Cloudy
1%
42°

41°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
41°

41°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
41°

41°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
41°

41°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
41°

41°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
41°

40°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
40°

42°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
42°

45°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
45°

48°

11 AM
Few Showers
32%
48°

49°

12 PM
Showers
47%
49°

50°

1 PM
Rain
84%
50°

50°

2 PM
Rain
98%
50°

49°

3 PM
Rain
98%
49°

49°

4 PM
Rain
86%
49°

49°

5 PM
Rain
84%
49°

48°

6 PM
Light Rain
74%
48°

47°

7 PM
Showers
58%
47°

47°

8 PM
Light Rain
62%
47°

47°

9 PM
Light Rain
69%
47°

47°

10 PM
Light Rain
61%
47°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories