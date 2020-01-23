Kemp in Germany for economic development mission

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is visiting Germany on an economic development mission for his second official trip abroad.

The Republican governor departed on Tuesday and plans to return this weekend.

One of Kemp’s first planned stops is a ribbon-cutting at the state’s new European office in Munich.

Kemp also plans to visit several German companies with a presence in Georgia.

In 2018, exports to Germany from Georgia totaled $2.3 billion, while imports from Germany to Georgia totaled $9.8 billion.

Kemp said the country is Georgia’s fourth-largest export market.