Kemp issues state of emergency ahead of Elsa

(WRBL) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for several counties in the WRBL News 3 viewing area ahead of Elsa.

Counties included in the order are Muscogee County, Marion County, Taylor County, Schley County, Stewart County, Sumter County, Chattahoochee County, and Webster County.

The storm has the potential to produce excessive rainfall, damaging winds, along with flooding, downed trees, and power outages.

The storm that has battered the Caribbean and Florida Keys is now expected to make landfall as a Category One hurricane.

Currently Elsa is expected gradually move along the western side of Florida this Tuesday into Wednesday morning, eventually cutting through northern Florida by Wednesday afternoon. It will then move through the southeastern portion of Georgia through Wednesday and Thursday.