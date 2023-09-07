COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — It was a full day for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in Columbus on Thursday.

The governor toured Columbus State University, where he was briefed on the cyber-security curriculum. The program was started with a combination of state funds and money from TSYS, an electronic payments firm that is now Global Payments.

The governor when went to the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce where he talked to local business, civic and political leaders about the state’s recent economic development wins.

Columbus State rolled out the red carpet for the governor. Former Synovus Chairman Jimmy Yancey explained the reasons for the cyber security program and his TSYS/Global Payments was a driving force.

The governor was greeted by University System Chancellor and former Gov. Sonny Perdue as well as CSU president Dr. Stuart Rayfield.

Kemp had a strong message of the recent economic successes for the chamber audience.

Kemp’s speech with the chamber touched on the economic development successes across Georgia – and right here in Columbus.

He has been riding a summer wave of job creation. In West Georgia alone, Kemp has announced five projects totaling more than $1.2 billion in investment and creating north of 1,400 jobs from Bainbridge to West Point.

The governor did some politicking while he was in Columbus. He had a luncheon with local business leaders. He closed the trip with a private fund-raiser for state Rep. Richard Smith. The Columbus Republican is Chairman of the House Rules Committee and a strong Kemp ally.

Kemp sat down with WRBL for the Sunday Conversation. That interview will air Sunday morning beginning at 8 Eastern time.