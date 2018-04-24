Kendrick High teacher named James Madison Memorial Fellow

One Muscogee County School District teacher is receiving high praises.

An American Government and U.S. History teacher at Kendrick High School, Heather Riganti, has been selected as the James Madison Memorial Fellow for the state of Georgia.

“It is an immense honor to be awarded a James Madison Memorial Fellowship. I am committed to bettering myself through opportunities like this. There is always more for me to learn, especially in U.S. History and American Government,” said Riganti.

Being selected as a James Madison Memorial Fellow means Riganti will spend four weeks in July of 2019 at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. studying the U.S. Constitution, founding fathers, and other documents significant to American Government and U.S. History.

According to The James Madison Memorial Fellowship Foundation, this program focuses on improving teaching about the United States Constitution in secondary schools.

“This fellowship will allow me to be more confident as an educator as I strive to develop into the educator of quality and distinction that my students deserve,” said Riganti.

The James Madison Memorial Fellowship Foundation was established by Congress in 1986.