Kendyl Sumbry Tarver running for P.C. School Board At-Large post

Phenix City native and Central High graduate Kendyl Sumbry Tarver is running to become a member of the city’s first elected school board. She received her associate arts degree at Chattahoochee Valley Community College, her bachelor’s degree from UAB, and her doctorate in curriculum and teaching from North Carolina.

Tarver is a wife and mother who is currently a college instructor in early childhood education. Tarver says she plans to be an advocate for parents and wants them to become more involved in their children’s education.

As part of her platform, Tarver intends to push for an equal amount of resources throughout the Phenix City School System. She told News 3, “We are not just south side or north side or west side. We are one district. We are the Phenix City School System and we function as a system. So I want to see fair equality for all schools.”

She also added, “I stand for purpose over politics, which means that we’re taking politics out of the school board and we’re putting purpose there and doing what it’s supposed to do for the students, the teachers, the faculty, staff, and the rest of the personnel that are there.”

Tarver is running against Florence Bellamy for the At-Large seat. The election is set for August 25th.

