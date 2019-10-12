Kevin McAleenan resigns as acting homeland security secretary

FILE – In this June 28, 2019 file photo, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) acting Secretary Kevin McAleenan pauses during a news conference in Washington. The Trump administration is moving to end a long-standing federal court agreement that limits how long immigrant children can be kept in detention. The move is almost certain to spark a new court fight over the government’s ability to hold families until their cases are decided. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(WTNH) — Kevin McAleenan, the acting secretary of homeland security since April, submitted his resignation to the White House on Friday.

McAleenan was the fourth person to serve in that post since President Trump took office.

Trump tweeted about the announcement, saying:

“Kevin McAleenan has done an outstanding job as Acting Secretary of Homeland Security. We have worked well together with Border Crossings being way down. Kevin now, after many years in Government, wants to spend more time with his family and go to the private sector….”

Trump congratulated him on a “job well done” and said he plans to announce the new acting secretary new week.