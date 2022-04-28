Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – For the past several years the Columbus High Girls Lacrosse team has put together several impressive seasons. This year is no different as the Lady Blue Devils, led by coach Dustin Fowler, have out scored its opponents by a margin of 91-8. Coach Fowler says he knew this year’s team was going to be special.



“They’ve really stepped up. They really did what they were supposed to do, and I’m really proud of what they’ve accomplished so far,” said head coach Fowler.



Meanwhile veteran players, Ashley Coppedge and Gracie Entlich, told us this year’s group was intent on continuing their winning tradition.

“Well we’ve got four individuals that have broken records. And then our team has also broken records as far as goals scored, and the least amount of goals allowed on us. So that’s been super cool to see the those accomplishments under Fowler’s coaching,” said Entlich.



“You know we picked up momentum. We started winning games and completely blowing out teams. It felt really good to beat teams with our skill, and play those close games well,” said Coppedge.



The goal this season according to coach Fowler was to get better. They’ve certainly done that. Now they get to see how deep they can go in the playoffs.



“You know we’re graduating 10 seniors. We have 15 returning juniors, so is should be another fabulous season as well, win, lose or draw,” said Fowler.



Congratulations to the newest Kia Auto Sports Athletes of the Week the Columbus High Girls Lacrosse team.