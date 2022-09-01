Opelika, AL (WRBL) – The Opelika Bulldogs are busy getting ready for another tough opponent this week. The Dawgs are coming off a big 35-14 win over the Jeff Davis Volunteers at Bulldog Stadium. It was also a historic victory for the Opelika football program.

“We had a great game against Jeff Davis. It was our 600th win in program history, and it made us 1-0 in the region. Which is the most important part for this season.” Erik Speakman – Opelika head football coach



Coach Speakman says the victory was indeed a joint effort between the offense and especially the defense.

“Yea defense played great. They gave up one long run in the first half, and then after that they did a great job of adjusting what Jeff Davis was presenting us. You know they shut them out until late in the second half,” said Speakman.

Opelika will go for their 601st victory in program history on the road against the Lee Montgomery Generals.

“Robert E. Lee always presents a challenge to everybody they play. And it won’t be any different this Friday night, but we look forward to that challenge,” said Coach Speakman.



