Kia celebrates the 10th anniversary of its West Point plant

WEST POINT, Ga (WRBL) Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia celebrated the 10th anniversary of its West Point plant yesterday.

That Troup County facility is the company’s first manufacturing hub in North America.

The operation brought more than 15,000 jobs to our area.

KIA also credits the plant with boosting the automaker’s presence in the U-S economy.

The site is capable of producing 340,000 vehicles every year.

“I still have memories of what West Point in this particular area looked like back in 2008. What we’ve seen is a group of people who actually didn’t have a lot of automotive experience come together to be a world class vehicle. From a vision point, we imagined what we’re realizing today is the capabilities of what we can do over the next 10 years,” said Stuart Countess, Chief Operating Officer, Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia.

KIA is commemorating its anniversary by offering a new public tour program to thank the local community.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp was on hand for the celebration.