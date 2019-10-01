Kicking off October heat but not all week

SHORT TERM: We are tracking two cold front in this forecast that will knock our readings back to where they should be this time of year. By the way I’ll refer these as cool fronts because the cold air associated with them, will become cool rather than cold before it makes it this far south Saturday and the next one late on Monday.

WEEKEND: The heat will continue right through Saturday, even though it’ll be 7 or 8 degrees cooler from front #1 moving through Saturday at 12z (GFS model morning). 90° is too hot for me and this early in October but there will be a few showers around and behind the front on Saturday.

I’m not worried about Mogadishu Mile-5K this Saturday evening to call this a washout.

NEXT WEEK: Sunday through Monday the second front with the “real” punch sweeps through and brings scattered showers and storms ahead and along the front. This will have much cooler air behind it. Upper 50s for lows Tuesday and upper 70s for highs. There may be a small risk for isolated severe weather, so stay tuned late Monday into Tuesday morning with the frontal passage.