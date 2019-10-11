Kidnapping suspect arrested, child found unharmed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies have arrested a man accused of kidnapping a 2-year-old boy and have recovered the child unharmed.

Eric Truman, 37, and Jace Pletcher were found around 11 a.m. in the 800 block of Robert Lane, sheriff’s officials said. Truman was taken into custody, and the child transported to a local hospital to be checked by medical staff.

Deputies say Truman kidnapped the boy at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday from his home in the South Regal Street and Rainbow Court area of Oildale.

A relative of the boy described Truman as a family friend who is homeless.

According to sheriff’s officials, deputies searched homeless encampments, abandoned houses and other areas Truman was known to frequent.