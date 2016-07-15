Kids Summer Cupboard: Amerigroup

Tuesday, July 26th – Proudly sponsored by Amerigroup

Through the efforts of East Alabama Food Bank and Amerigroup, the Kids Summer Cupboard food drive accumulated 700 pounds of food and cash donations. Because of their tremendous effort, 1800 children across East Alabama were fed this summer.

If you would like to still donate to this cause, click the “Donate Now” tab below! There are three options available to donate to the Food Bank of East Alabama. You can donate online, by mail, or through stock and mutual funds. WRBL thanks you for your time and energy in helping the children of our community!