Kilwins prepares for Valentines Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- With Valentines Day 19 days away, one chocolate shop is getting a head start on preparing their most desired item, chocolate-covered strawberries.

Kilwins General Manager Harrison Jones told News 3 it takes a lot of preparation to prepare for the Valentines’ Day weekend.

“It’s a lot of mental preparation because we know how busy it’s going to get. We order a lot of strawberries, we order a lot of chocolate and we try to make sure that we don’t run out of our gifts and really nice stuff. A lot of stocking and a lot of staff hours that’s for sure,” Jones said.

Jones said it’s hard to keep count as to how many people will stop by for the holiday.

“There will be a huge jump in the number of people that come in obviously over the Valentine Day weekend it’s hard to put an exact number on how many people we serve. But I know just on strawberries alone I know we serve enough customers to sell 12 flats of strawberries, so quite a few,” Jones said.

Behind Jones is a huge glass window, Jones said he gets quite an audience while dipping strawberries.

“We get quite the crowd especially on Friday and Saturday because people are out walking around. If Mark or Aiden our other cook is in here, typically they’ll get a little crowd ten-fifteen people usually is a quote on quote a big crowd,” Jones said.

Some may say there’s an art to dipping strawberries but Jones disagrees.

“Well I can’t call it art because I can do it, but there is a particular skill I guess. Trying to get them out of there without its leaves breaking off is quite the fuss. But as long as you can put some pretty good stripes on them nobody is ever going to think a chocolate-covered strawberry looks bad,” Jones said.