Kimberly PD officer shot during pursuit on I-65; press conference expected at 1 p.m.

WARRIOR, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE 8:43 A.M.: CBS 42 is on the scene at Kimberly city hall where local authorities addressed the press about the overnight officer-involved shooting. At the brief meeting, authorities state there will be an official press conference at 1 p.m. CST.

U.S. Attorney Jay Town released the following tweet stating that the injured officer has passed:

Alabama has lost another brave officer whose end of watch came too soon while protecting and serving his community. We all mourn during this tragic time for this officer, his family, and the Kimberly PD. The violence against law enforcement is maddening. https://t.co/2wcTODhVZj — U.S. Attorney Jay Town (@USAttyTown) February 5, 2020

UPDATE 6:30 A.M.: According to booking records of the Jefferson County Jail, suspect Preston Cheyenne Johnson was booked Wednesday at 5:39 a.m. and charged with “capital murder of a police officer.”

Although this is the current charge for the suspect, authorities have not confirmed the officer’s death.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tweeted the following message in support of the Kimberly community:

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is praying for the Kimberly Police Department and Kimberly community. — Jeff Co Sheriff (@JeffCoSheriff) February 5, 2020

Morning Update: CBS 42 is on the scene where a Kimberly Police Department officer was shot and injured overnight.

The officer was transported to UAB hospital for treatment. At UAB hospital there is a Jefferson County, Birmingham and Bessemer police presence with officers entering and exiting the facility. At this time the injured officer is listed to be in critical condition.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police (AACOP) has confirmed to CBS 42 that a Kimberly police officer was shot Tuesday night.

AACOP says the officer has been transported to UAB Hospital for treatment.

A Blue Alert has been issued in the state as authorities are searching for a black 2003 BMW 325 ISA with Alabama tags “2495AS2.” Contact the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation if you have any information at (256) 435-3521.

The alert was for 37-year-old Preston Chyenne Johnson. He and three other suspects are in custody according to the Warrior Police Department. They were captured near Hwy 78 in Dora.

Warrior PD says the suspect is in custody and they also have 3 other people who were in the car with the suspect, “in custody”. — Bill Partridge 🇺🇸 (@ChiefBPartridge) February 5, 2020

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall confirmed in a Tweet Wednesday morning that the officer was critically injured during a pursuit on I-65.

Tonight, an officer of the Kimberly Police Department was shot during a pursuit on Interstate 65. The officer was critically injured from the gunfire, and rushed to UAB Hospital. Please pray for the officer and the officer’s family. #ThinBlueLine pic.twitter.com/0OtiJkzoqO — AG Steve Marshall (@AGSteveMarshall) February 5, 2020

Johnson had recently been arrested for being in possession of a stolen car that also contained drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested Oct. 31, 2019 and charged with first-degree stolen property, possession with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnson was also in possession of 13 grams of meth and an AR-15 at the time of his arrest. As a convicted felon, Johnson is prohibited from possessing a firearm. He was scheduled to appear in court March 2, according to court documents.

