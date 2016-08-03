Kindergarten teachers learn how to bring arts in the classroom

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Kindergarten teachers will be bringing more arts-based learning into their classrooms this year. 240 kindergarten teachers and their assistants participated in a hands-on workshop Tuesday where they learned how to use arts to teach the core curriculum.

They used drama in the classroom to learn how to teach children using different approaches like storytelling. Cindy Elliot is a teacher’s assistant at Dimon Elementary Magnet Academy. She says she thinks this approach will get children more excited about learning.

“We’ll be able to use more movement and drama as we do our storytelling in all different areas whether it’s math or English Language Arts,” she explained.

It was the first ever Arts Integrated Education Conference put on by the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. It was held at Northside High School.