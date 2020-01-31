Kindergartner’s perfect question sets Bruce Pearl up for slam dunk answer

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – As the Auburn Men’s Basketball team prepares to take on Kentucky inside the AU Arena, Coach Bruce Pearl’s heartwarming answer to a young girl’s pre-game question is becoming a highlight with fans on both sides of the court.

Thursday’s Tiger Talk at Baumhower’s Restaurant and is an opportunity for Coach Pearl to talk about the week leading up to Saturday’s game and even take a few questions for the audience.

Emma Henthorne made her way to the microphone and, at six-years-old, became the youngest fan to ever ask Coach Pearl a question during the Tiger Talk Radio Broadcast.

In a tiny voice, Emma asked Coach Pearl, “Are you nervous about the game on Saturday?”

Pearl, with a bright smile, looked at Emma and spoke from the heart.

“Wow, Emma. I am. I am. I get butterflies. I do. I do get nervous. But I’ll be honest with you, one thing that’s helped me be less stressed a little bit is really my faith. In the sense I just believe God has a plan. He has given me and our team this ability to do whatever it can do and so, therefore, I am just going to accept it whatever that is. I am going to work very hard to do the very best job that I can. So, I am a little less stressed than I used to be when my faith wasn’t as strong. That is something that has really helped me a great deal.

The sweet exchange was captured on video by Emma’s mom and shared on social media. News 3 spoke with Emma’s mother about Coach Pearl’s answer.

“I honestly thought he was going to reply with “of course I’m nervous” and then laugh. But what a powerful thing to speak such truth about a game. We have to remember that this is just a game. God’s plan is already set, and the outcome doesn’t matter. We are still going to wake up the next morning the same people we were the day before regardless if Auburn comes away with a win or not,” shared Henthorne.

It’s just a game.

As Emma grows up, she probably won’t remember Saturday’s final score after the buzzer sounds in the Auburn/Kentucky game. However, Emma will never forget the night Coach Bruce Pearl reassured her God’s plan is perfect, and even the most faithful can get a little nervous. And that’s okay.