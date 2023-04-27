Meet this week Kinetic Credit Union’s Golden Apple Winner, Cynthea Applegate! Ms. Applegate is a 3rd grade teacher from Matthew’s Elementary School and graduate from Troy State University. Cynthea Applegate was nominated by one of her student’s mom, who says her son loves going to school because of Ms. Applegate and her kind heart.



“I feel very honored to win the Golden Apple because it means a lot to me to be able to be here for our students. We believe in them before they even believe in themselves. So, it’s an honor to be able to teach them and be apart if their lives” says Cynthea Applegate.

Congratulations Ms. Applegate!