Meet this week Kinetic Credit Union’s Golden Apple winner, Shacovah Edmonds! Ms. Edmonds is a 3rd grade teacher from St. Luke School and graduate from Judson College. This is Sahcovah Edmond’s second time winning a Golden Apple Award! Ms. Edmonds was nominated by a student’s grandmother who describes her as a wonderful and creative teacher, who motivates the children with interesting and engaging activities everyday.

“These little wonderful, lovely kids I have they’re so sweet to me. Even if I am having a day that’s not my greatest day, they always support me.” says Shacovah Edmonds.

If you know a deserving teacher like Ms. Edmonds you can nominate them here.

Congratulations Ms. Edmonds!