(Columbus, GA)- Every Wednesday of the school year, Kinetic Credit Union and WRBL have the opportunity to award a very deserving educator. This week the award was presented to Molly Wright of Rainey-Mccullers School of Arts.

The creative writing teacher spoke about how her family’s history in educating and how that molded her passion for teaching.

Nominated by Oliver Ellis:

‘I am nominating Molly Wright because she is a difference maker and a trailblazer in our school. Molly came to our school four years ago with the desire to inspire, and I remember hearing nothing but glowing reports from students. That is not common in my experience for new teachers. Most teachers take some time to acclimate to a new job, but Molly dived in headfirst, and the kids responded. There is a tenacity to her teaching and an infectious passion that draws students in.

She started an after-school program called the creative writing club that has met weekly for years. Through this club, she has provided an amazing and essential outlet for so many students to express themselves and be heard. Students have received scholarships and won money as a part of this club as they submit their writing to competitions across the state. Students even have the opportunity to engage with the community through her classes and this club attending local poetry performances.

As a school of the arts, we have many different courses to offer students from dance, to orchestra, band, photography, 2/3D art, chorus, theatre, music production and theory, piano, guitar, and I’m probably forgetting some! Yet, Molly had the vision to develop her own creative writing major at our school, and now students are developing their writing skills and cathartically expressing themselves everyday in grades 6-12.

Molly does so much to meet the students’ needs at our school from volunteering to attending after school performances. She even brings wonderful guest speakers to our school, including one Joy Harjo who was the poet laureate of the US – the first native American to do so. She even designed lessons for each subject area to integrate Joy’s poetry!

She is a masterful teacher who students adore.

I see her as a more than deserving winner of this award!’

Thank you for all you do Ms. Wright!