Kinston man arrested, charged after dousing woman with flammable liquid, setting her on fire

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man is facing several charges after Jones County Sheriff’s deputies said he doused a woman with a flammable liquid then lit her on fire during a domestic dispute.

Jeremy Scott Wiggins of Kinston was arrested in Brunswick County on May 2. He was transferred to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office where he was placed under a $500,000 secured bond.

Deputies responded to 3030 Cobb Road on April 26 at 4:03 a.m. to a call of a domestic dispute. When they arrived, Wiggins had already fled the scene.

Deputies put out information to surrounding counties of Scott’s vehicle and description. He was located in Brunswick County, where he was arrested on May 2. He is charged with the following: