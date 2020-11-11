Kitten trapped in wall rescued by Fire and Rescue

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA (CBS News) – A tiny kitten who found itself in a bit of a pickle when it became trapped inside the wall cavity of a western Sydney home has been rescued.

Fire and Rescue NSW crews were called to a Bankstown home on the weekend after owners heard the kitten meowing, but couldn’t find it.

The curious ginger had feline was eventually found inside the wall of its owner’s home prompting firefighters to carry out a delicate rescue operation using heat mapping to determine its exact location.

The team used a thermal imaging camera to help locate the kitten before cutting through the gyprock, making a hole small enough for their furry friend to move through.

It took a little coaxing to get the kitten to come out, FRNSW said on its Facebook post, which has received dozens of comments from community members thanking crews for their hard work.