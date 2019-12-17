Kiwanis Club of Columbus celebrates 100 years of service with proclamation

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) The Kiwanis Club of Columbus presented a proclamation this afternoon to commemorate their 100 years of service.

A ceremony was held at the Chattahoochee River Club where the organization was recognized for its service to children in the community with groups like SafeKids Columbus and The Boys and Girls Club.

Mayor Skip Henderson presented a proclamation for December 19th, officially dubbing it “Kiwanis Club of Columbus Day.”

News 3 spoke with the President of the club and the Mayor who says it’s great to make an impact on children’s lives, especially during the holidays.

“It was very important that we receive the proclamation from Mayor Henderson proclaiming the Kiwanis Club of Columbus the hundred years that we serve with the community of Columbus and serving the kids,” says Buck Zachry, President of the Kiwanis Club of Columbus.

“Frankly that’s what it’s all about it’s not about who’s in office, it’s about the people that get together and find ways to make this a better community,” says Skip Henderson, Mayor of Columbus.

Zachry says the club has a new project in 2020 working with kids in the area of water safety.