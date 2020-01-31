Kohler to pay $20M penalty for California engine emissions

KOHLER, Wis. (AP) – Kohler Co. has agreed to pay a $20 million civil penalty to resolve allegations that emissions from its small spark-ignition engines violated the Clean Air Act and California law.

The Wisconsin-based company reached the agreement Thursday with the Department of Justice, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board.

Regulators say the alleged violations involved Kohler’s manufacture and sale of millions of small, spark-ignition engines that did not conform to certification applications Kohler was required to submit.

Kohler says the company voluntarily and promptly reported the issues when the company became aware of them in late 2015.